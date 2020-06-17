Catoosa County will hold a July Fourth festival that will include live bands, children’s activities, food and fireworks.
Catoosa Fireworks & Fun Festival will take place Saturday, July 4, at the Colonnade at Benton Place, 264 Catoosa Circle, which is accessible from Old Mill Road and Battlefield Parkway, with free parking available on site.
“After events in recent months that have transformed our lives, we invite our neighbors to enjoy a day when we can come together and celebrate the values that make Catoosa County strong,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Steven Henry. “The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of our community’s treasured 1890’s Days in Ringgold this year, so our July Fourth festival is a way to celebrate family, fellowship, patriotism and quality of life.”
A variety of entertainment including live music, food, games and children’s activities begins at 4 p.m. and will continue up to a fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m. Crafts vendors inside the Colonnade will open their booths at 1 p.m. There is no admission fee, but food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors.
Live performances by artists in four local bands will include Lakeside (bluegrass), Past to Present (pop and rock), Stop n’ Stare (country) and The Hullenders (gospel/inspirational).
Children’s activities will include face painting, inflatable slides, crafting activities, hula-hoop contests and fun backyard games.
Adult craft vendors include wood-working, hand-sewn items, jams and jellies, candles and more.
The county invites members of area car clubs to showcase their vehicles with a cruise-in.
The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will also perform.
Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Commissioners may elect to scale back the festival’s activities.
For the latest information, visit the Catoosa County Government Facebook page.