It looks like Catoosa County high school seniors will get a traditional graduation ceremony after all.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, if the traditional graduation ceremonies can't be held in May, they will be moved to the end of July.
And for those seniors who can’t make it to the July graduations, there’s another option: drive-thru graduations in May.
“We all regret that the COVID-19 pandemic severely interrupted the Class of 2020’s senior year,” Schools Superintendent Denia Reese said Tuesday, April 21. “It is encouraging that Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp is lifting some of the shelter-in-place guidelines on April 24th, but the future is still uncertain as we look towards graduation. In case large gatherings are still prohibited by state and federal guidelines at the end of May, the high school principals and I have worked together to develop a plan for graduation.
“If our high schools cannot have a traditional graduation ceremony due to Georgia’s social distancing guidelines, we have developed two contingency plans based on the results from student survey input.”
Reese said the school system will contact students about planning the traditional ceremony. A traditional rehearsal will be held prior to the ceremony, she said.
“While it is very sad that we must postpone graduation,” Reese said, “we hope that this celebration will be very special day for students to see their friends and celebrate their success.”
Also, senior class sponsors and senior class officers are planning a free senior dance at each high school sometime in July, with each senior allowed to bring one guest under age 21.
About the drive-thru graduation, Reese said. “We understand that some students with extenuating circumstances such as military training, moving out of the area, and so on, may need to have graduation and receive their diploma at the end of May. These students may choose to individually receive their diploma in a drive-through ceremony.”
Students opting for a drive-thru graduation should call the school to make an appointment to receive their diploma, Reese said. “Based on Georgia’s guidelines for the size of gatherings at this time,” she said, “students may invite a limited number of family members. The school principal and a few members of the faculty will be present. Students and administrators will wear their cap and gown, students will receive their diploma, and a photographer will be present for pictures.
“COVID-19 has certainly changed the way we can plan for the future,” Reese said. “Our goal is to provide a meaningful conclusion to high school for the Class of 2020. Of course all plans are subject to state and federal guidelines in place at the time, but hopefully this contingency plan will allow families to make plans and give our seniors something to look forward to at the end of this crisis.”