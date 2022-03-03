“Spring hasn’t yet begun,” says Catoosa County Health Department Nurse Manager Heather English, “but it’s not too soon for parents to check some of those mandatory back-to-school tasks off their list now and beat the rush.”
English is referring to certain screenings and vaccinations, all of which may be obtained at the health department, that are required by law for Georgia children before they can enter school this fall.
“Hearing, vision, dental, and nutrition screenings are required for any student entering a Georgia school for the first time,” English reminds. “Also, children born on or after January 1, 2002, who are entering or transferring into seventh grade and children who are new entrants into a Georgia school in grades eight through twelve need proof of having received one dose of the adolescent pertussis or whooping cough booster vaccination called ‘Tdap’ and an adolescent meningococcal vaccination prior to starting school. Students entering 11th grade need a second dose of meningococcal vaccine.” These requirements affect all public and private schools.
English encourages parents to bring their children in now, so they can complete their screenings and immunizations required for school. When your child’s immunizations are up to date, you will receive two copies of the Form 3231 Georgia Immunization Certificate.
When your child completes their Hearing, Vision and Dental and Nutrition screenings, you will receive two copies of the Form 3300 Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition Screening. One copy is for the school and the other copy is for your records. Call for an appointment and come in early to check these back-to- school requirements off your to-do list today.