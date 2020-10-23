The Catoosa County Health Department is offering flu shots to the homebound and their caregivers.
“If you or someone you know, perhaps a family member, a neighbor, or friend, are unable to leave home at all or without difficulty for whatever reason,” said Catoosa County Health Department Public Health Nurse Shelly Russell, “we will come to and give you or that person a flu shot.
“Our homebound include seniors, disabled persons, people cocooning themselves from COVID, anyone who is unable to leave their home for any reason,” Russell said. “We will also give a flu shot to caregivers of homebound persons.”
Russell said people should call 706-406-2000 to arrange flu shots for the homebound.
The Catoosa County Health Department is also offering flu vaccines on an appointment basis at the health department, 145 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold.
“We’re asking people to call the health department at 706-406-2000 to schedule an appointment for their convenience and to help everyone maintain safe physical distancing,” Russell said, “but typically we can schedule same-day appointments when people call.”
Russell said everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine by the end of October if possible.
“The flu shot will last through the flu season,” Russell said. “It’s never too early to get a flu shot, as we cannot accurately predict when the influenza season will begin, but it can be too late.”
Flu season usually begins in October but can begin as early as September and last well into March. Peak flu season in Georgia usually occurs in late January and early February.
Vaccination to prevent influenza is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complication from influenza, including:
Children younger than five, but especially children younger than two years,
Adults 65 years of age and older,
Pregnant women and women up to two weeks postpartum,
Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and
People who have medical conditions including asthma, chronic lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, etc.
“It is especially important to get the flu vaccine if you, someone you live with, or someone you care for is at high risk of complications from flu,” Russell said.
Catoosa County Health Department hours are Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Acceptable payment methods include cash, credit-or-debit card, Medicare, GA Medicaid, Aetna, BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna, United Health Care, and Ambetter.