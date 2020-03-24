According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of Tuesday morning, March 24, Catoosa has one confirmed case of COVID-19.
Ringgold Mayor Nick Millwood, in a post on Facebook, confirmed it.
“I spoke to the young man, and he confirmed he tested positive,” Millwood said in his post. “I anticipate it will show up in the official numbers soon. He said his parents are sick too, but they haven't been tested yet. This is an exceptional young man, and he's working to raise awareness.”
According to news reports, one of the teen’s parents works for the Ringgold Post Office.