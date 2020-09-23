Catoosa County residents are invited to share their feedback on services and quality of life issues by completing the 2021 Community Vision Survey.
The results of this survey will help Catoosa County and the cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe work together with the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission to update their Joint Comprehensive Plan.
“We share a great community that’s rich in history, natural resources and vision for a bright future,” said Catoosa County Manager Alicia Vaughn. “As we work together toward shaping our future, we want to hear from our neighbors about what they value and see as opportunities for smart growth.”
Catoosa County and its cities are dedicated toward putting resources and tax dollars to their best and most efficient use, officials say. That includes developing a 10-year Joint Comprehensive Plan that seeks to solve common challenges with solutions that enhance quality of life for all citizens.
“The Northwest Georgia region will continue to grow,” Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Senior Planner Gretchen Lugthart said, “so we want to know what residents expect in terms of managing growth, historic preservation, transportation, natural resources, economic development, housing choices and public services,”.