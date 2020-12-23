Flyers have been appearing in various places throughout Catoosa and Walker counties purporting to be a statement from the Georgia Republican Party stating that Republicans “will not vote in rigged elections.”
This flyer appears to be political in nature. However, it lacks the funding disclosure. The flyer is not supported by nor initiated by the Republican Party of Catoosa County, The GA GOP, nor the Republican National Committee.
This flyer is a blatant attempt at interfering with the upcoming run-off election by discouraging Republican voters from exercising their right to vote.
The Republican Party has a long history of fighting for the voting rights of all individuals. Despite years of attempts of voter suppression by the Democrat Party prior to, and during, the Civil Rights Movement, the Republican Party has fought that all voters have access to the ballot box. This attempt of voter suppression is cowardly. The Republican Party calls on the local and state Democrat party to join our call to condemn these actions and encourage all voters to vote on January 5, 2021.
The Catoosa County Republican Party is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the distribution of these illegal flyers. If you have information concerning the identity of the person or persons responsible, please contact the Catoosa County Republican Party via Facebook or email at CatoosaGOP@gmail.com.