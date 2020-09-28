A fire in Catoosa County was intentionally set and has been ruled an arson, said John King, fire commissioner of the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety.
State investigators spent the weekend looking into the fire, which occurred about midnight Friday, Sept. 25.
“The fire damaged a 1,100-square-foot mobile home at 109 American Boulevard in Rossville,” King said. “While working with the Catoosa County Fire Department and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, our investigators discovered multiple points of origin for the fire.”
Anyone with more information about the fire is encouraged to call King’s State Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804. Calls are taken 24 hours per day, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.