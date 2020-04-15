Leaders of Catoosa County's first responders participated in a Facebook Live forum on Tuesday afternoon to talk about a number of topics, including their departments' responses to the severe storms that cause damage and flooding over a large portion of the county late Sunday night, April 12.
Steven Quinn, the county's director of 911 and Emergency Management, said the event began with flooding issues at the Battlewood Apartments on Fant Drive in Fort Oglethorpe as crews went to work to evacuate approximately 30 first-floor residents due to rising waters.
Quinn said the county's first responders, along with some help from the Red Cross, had gotten those residents to safety when the the second event occurred in the form of heavy winds that knocked down trees and power lines and caused plenty of damage to homes and businesses. He said they were still waiting on word from the National Weather Service (NWS) to confirm whether the county experienced a tornado or straight-line winds.
"Right now we're looking at 120 to 150 homes that had some kind of damage," he said. "Everything from shingles and gutters blown off houses to some that were completely destroyed. Unfortunately, some businesses and homes were completely lost to this."
Quinn said firefighters and police officers checked on residents and assisted in getting some out of their homes. He added there was another wind event later in the Graysville area and that emergency personnel also arrived there to assist residents in that area.
"Luckily, no one was injured," Quinn added.
Catoosa County Fire Chief Randy Camp said they had just returned to Fire Station No. 9 after assisting at the Battlewood Apartments when the winds began to howl.
"It was loud and it was what (people) talk about," he explained. "It sounded like a train went across the fire station. It was spooky. It was like 'this is really happening'."
Camp said it didn't take long before he realized they were dealing with a major weather event. He said they began to immediately coordinate a system to check on people, street by street. He added that efforts to rescue people from their homes and the process of clearing off roads continued through the night on Sunday and into most of Monday to assure that citizens were OK and had the help they needed.
"I feel that we were very fortunate that we had no deaths, thank God for that," Camp said. "Injuries were very, very mild. I don't know of anybody that was transported (to a hospital) because of the storm, at least (the ones) we responded to."
He added that he also spent time talking to numerous residents, simply trying to calm their fears and anxieties about the damage to their property.
"I feel good to be able to do that," he said. "I like to go out and help our citizens and make a difference in their lives. I think that's one thing that's always motivated me."
Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said the storm event resulted in more flooding than normal. At one point Monday afternoon (April 13), an NWS chart showed that the South Chickamauga Creek in Ringgold rose to 28.12 feet, nearly a foot higher than the highest-ever NWS-recorded level for the creek (27.39 feet), which occurred on March 17, 1973.
"We had a lot of roads that flooded where, typically, we don't see flooding and we had to close a lot of roads," he said. "And our typical flood areas exceeded what we normally see."
Sisk said some county officers were also working with the North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) to assist in their efforts to restore power to the affected areas. He asked that onlookers please stay away from any damaged areas so emergency personnel and electrical workers could do their jobs and so homeowners in these areas have room to do what they need to do.
He and others on the panel also stressed that drivers should not attempt to travel on any roads with visible high water or road closure signs.
Quinn said his department is working to assess the number of damaged and destroyed homes and the number of trees that will need to be cleared from roadways and private residences. He said those figures would be sent to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) to see if the county can declare for a disaster declaration.
"We're coordinating our efforts with GEMA," he continued. "We put in a resource request (on Tuesday, April 14)) for a debris management team and a strike team to come up and help clear some of these roads ... and hopefully help start getting power restored quicker. We are out and about and trying to get all the information."
He also detailed ways that residents can find out and be notified about severe weather alerts, road closures and things of that nature.
The 911 Center and the Emergency Management Department both operate and maintain updated Facebook pages, which provide information, and Quinn said the county has four outdoor weather sirens, which have a range of one-half to three-quarters of a mile. However, he urged people not to simply rely on hearing the sirens as they might not be as audible indoors where other background noise might be heard.
He suggested that residents sign up for the Everbridge Mass Notification system, which provides immediate updates via cell phones, home landlines and email. The system can be customized to deliver only certain alerts.
Quinn said the system is currently being used by about 25,000 people in and around the county. A link to register for the service can be found at www.catoosa.com.
The full forum, which lasted a little more than an hour, can be seen on the Catoosa County Government's Facebook page (CatoosaCountyGA) in the "Videos" section.