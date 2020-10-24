The Catoosa County elections office is doing what it can to expedite ballot-counting for the Nov. 3 general election.
Tonya Moore, county elections director, said her office is already processing mail-in absentee ballots. “We started that on Monday, Oct. 19,” Moore said.
Basically it involves two panels, she said.
Absentee panel members, who essentially open and process the ballots, are sworn in and prohibited from having cell phones inside the elections office. “Everything is confidential,” Moore said. “They can’t repeat anything that they see.”
The other panel, known as the vote review panel, consists of a Democrat, a Republican, and the election board superintendent. This panel, she said, “actually sees if there are any ballots that are damaged, or if someone just put a line through it, put an ‘X’ instead of a filling in the circle.” This panel, in such cases, is tasked with deciding the voter’s intent, she said.
On Friday, Oct. 23, the two panels involved a dozen people processing absentee ballots, Moore said.
Moore is hoping — and expecting — election night counting to go smoothly. “With us starting this process early, I think we will be good for election night,” she said.
As of Friday, Oct. 23, after less than two weeks of early voting, 17,600 (38%) of Catoosa County’s 45,716 active registered voters had cast ballots, Moore said. The early voting included 13,427 who voted in person and 4,173 who voted via mail-in absentee. Early voting concludes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
Moore said the average wait time for in-person early voting on Friday, Oct. 23, was about 20 minutes.
During the 2016 general election, 17,161 (49%) of the county’s 34,831 active voters cast ballots early, either in person or via mail-in absentee. In total in that election, 27,023 — 78% of active registered voters in Catoosa — cast ballots.
Record voting across Georgia
Meanwhile, voters statewide are turning out in record numbers.
As of noon Wednesday, Oct. 21, nearly 2 million people had cast ballots, including more than 1.2 million who voted in person during the three-week early voting period that started Monday, Oct. 12. This marked a 60% increase in the number of early voters compared to the same point in the 2016 election.
As of Oct. 21, about 783,000 voters had cast absentee ballots. By this time in the 2016 election, about 103,000 mail-in ballots had been cast.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has predicted turnout could top 2.5 million for early voting, with another 2 million voting on Election Day.
As of Monday, Oct. 19, Raffensperger said more than 1.6 million absentee ballots had been requested.
Voter guide
In Catoosa County, the Nov. 3 general election ballot will include one local contested race: Board of Commissioners chairman Steven Henry, a Republican, is facing off against Democrat Ernie Pursley.
However, there are several certified write-in candidates for Board of Commissioners seats: Nick Ware is running for chairman in the race between Henry and Pursley; Greg Bentley for the District 1 seat against Republican Jeff Long; and Terry Crawford for the District 3 seat against Republican Vanita Hullander.
The ballot will also include some other high-interest contested races, including the presidential race, the crowded race to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, and the U.S. Senate race between Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and Libertarian Shane Hazel.
Voting via absentee ballot
Voters can complete the request for an absentee ballot from the Catoosa County Board of Elections and Registration. The Catoosa County elections office deadline to mail out absentee ballots is Friday, Oct. 30. The office closes at 5 p.m. and election officials strongly caution that waiting this late is “cutting it close.” The completed ballot must be in the hands of election officials by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Absentee ballot voters can take advantage of a secure camera-monitored drop box at the Catoosa County elections office at the Freedom Center at 5238 Evitt St. in Ringgold.
Completed absentee ballot applications can be returned via mail, email, fax or in person.
Completed absentee ballots can be returned via mail or dropped off in person; they cannot be returned via fax or email.
- By mail or in person: Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., Ringgold (where you will find a secure camera-monitored ballot drop box). If you mail your ballot back, don’t forget to put postage on it: one first class stamp.
- By email: catoosaelections@catoosa.com
- By fax: 706-935-2538
If someone else delivers your ballot for you, they must be related to you in one of the following ways: mother, father, grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother, sister, spouse, son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandchild, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, individual residing in the same household as the voter, caretaker of the voter if the voter is disabled. No one else can legally deliver your ballot.
You must sign the back of the return envelope on absentee ballots. If you don’t, your ballot will have to be verified. If someone has helped you fill out your ballot, there is a place on the back of the return envelope where they must sign.
Need an absentee ballot? Call the elections office at 706-935-3990 or go online to https://sos.ga.gov/admin/files/Fillable%20Absentee%20Ballot%20Form%2020.pdf.
Early voting
If you prefer to vote in person before election day, there are two precincts open for early voting: the Freedom Center at 5238 Evitt St. near downtown Ringgold and the Westside voting precinct at 3319 Lakeview Drive in Rossville.
Early voting is open through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — except for Thursday, Oct. 29, when the two locations will be open for extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election day voting
For those wanting to cast a ballot and who did not vote early or via absentee, you must vote at your assigned precinct on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you aren’t sure which precinct that is, you can visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call the elections office at 706-935-3990.
If you change your mind about voting absentee
If you received an absentee ballot and change your mind and decide to vote in person, you will have to bring your blank absentee ballot with you to a polling location or you will have to go to a polling location and request in writing that your unsubmitted absentee ballot be canceled. A poll worker will have to call the elections office to verify that you did not submit a ballot.