Catoosa County’s finance department recently uncovered a treasure buried in its paperwork: 1,863 shares of stock in an insurance company called Sun Life.
The shares, when they were issued to the county in March 2000, were valued at $8.50 each. Today, 22 years later, they’re valued at $49.86 each, a nifty total increase of just over $77,000.
But, as Catoosa County attorney Chad Young reported at the June 7 Board of Commissioners meeting, no one can find the original stock certificate.
Young outlined the steps the county had to take to get a new certificate, after which the commissioners are considering retaining the services of a broker to sell the stocks and place the resulting funds in the Catoosa County general fund.
Background
In the past, Catoosa County used a mutual insurance company (one owned by its policy holders) called Sun Life. In the year 2000, Sun Life became a publicly traded (on the stock market) company and issued stocks to its members as compensation.
Catoosa switched to another insurance company June 1, 2001, and Sun Life soon became a memory, except that the county sometimes received small dividend checks from the stocks.
The finance department recently decided to dig into the source of the dividend checks and discovered the 1,863 shares; but without a share certificate, the money it represented was not accessible. The county contacted Sun Life. Sun Life responded that the county would have to submit an affidavit by an approved representative of the government swearing that the certificate had, indeed, never been received or was lost.
Once the new certificate is received, the board will make an official decision about what to do with it.
