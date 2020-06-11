There were no incumbents for the Catoosa County coroner’s race this year, but the winner of the election, Jimmy Spurling, has worked as lead deputy coroner for three years.
Spurling won by 1,547 votes in the June 9 primary and will face no opposition in the November general election.
“I am so excited to continue my work in the Catoosa County coroner's office,” says Spurling. “I cannot thank Catoosa County voters enough for the trust and confidence they have placed in me.”
“This has certainly been an unusual and lengthy campaign with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the storms and tornados that have moved through our area,” Spurling says.
Spurling says he is grateful for the endorsement and confidence of Catoosa Coroner Vanita Hullander. “I'm thankful for the endorsement of Vanita and her confidence in turning the office over to me in January. I have so many plans to continue the great work of the coroner’s office in reducing preventable deaths in our county.”
“I’m also thankful,” says Spurling, “for everyone who contributed money, placed my signs in their yards and at their businesses and most of all for the encouragement and prayers from so many friends and family members. I am truly humbled to serve the great people of Catoosa County.”
About Jimmy Spurling
Age: 56 years old (born Aug. 20, 1963)
Has been a resident of Catoosa County for 33 years. Was born and raised in Walker county.
He has served as the lead deputy coroner for Catoosa County for three years, having completed more than 150 death investigations with many of those working along the Medical Examiner’s office through the GBI.
During his campaign, he said:
“I have several concerns for the citizens of Catoosa County with the main one being the opioid epidemic and the number of suicides across our county and neighboring counties. Currently 2.6 million people are addicted to opioids. There are 168 overdose deaths every day in the United States with 68% of those being opioid-related deaths. Opioid addiction is a fight we must continue to fight to save lives. I strongly feel that continued education and training for Catoosa County citizens on the subject of suicide will help reduce the numbers occurring in our county. I recently became certified in the QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) method of suicide prevention and hope to get that training into schools, churches, civic groups and into every home in Catoosa County. I also have a passion for our public servants which includes fire, police, EMS and 911 dispatchers to provide resources for them to help with the stress-related demand of their job. The number of job burnouts, divorces and suicide rates are high among our public servants and that is just not acceptable to me.”