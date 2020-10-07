The Catoosa County Health Department has moved its COVID-19 testing site.
Testing is no longer available at Ringgold United Methodist Church on Nashville Street. The county Health Department switched its testing from the health department to the church during September. It is now returning to the Health Department, which is located at 145 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
During October, free testing will be available at the county Health Department on Mondays (Oct. 19 and 26) and Tuesdays (Oct. 20 and 27) from 9 a.m. to noon and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will also be available on Saturday, Oct. 24, during the same hours.
The new test site will feature drive-up processing. No appointments are needed.
For information about COVID-19 testing, including locations, days and hours, visit the Catoosa County Health Department’s Facebook page (CatoosaDPH). For information about all Northwest Health District COVID-19 test sites, go to https://nwgapublichealth.org.