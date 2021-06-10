The Catoosa-Dade-Walker COVID-19 Vaccination Station at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold, will continue to offer free, no-appointment drive-up Pfizer vaccinations during three evenings through June:
- Thursday, June 10, from 5-7 p.m.
- Monday, June 14, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 24, from 5-7 p.m.
The Catoosa County Health Department, an affiliate of the Georgia Department of Public Health, will offer free, walk-up Moderna vaccine Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. More information about the Health Department is available at www.nwgapublichealth.org/counties/catoosa or by calling 706-406-2000.
A completed consent form is required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and is available online to download and print at www.catoosa.info/vaccine. Those wanting COVID-19 vaccinations may also complete the required consent form upon arrival at The Colonnade.