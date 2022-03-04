The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution to begin the legislative processes needed for allowing more senior citizens to receive the homestead exemption on their property taxes for general government by raising the maximum allowable income from $20,000 annually to $30,000.
The BOC resolution is the formal request needed by the state legislative delegation that represents Catoosa County to prepare and submit a Local Act of Legislation for the Georgia General Assembly to approve. If the Local Act of Legislation is approved, it would enable a referendum on the Nov. 8, 2022, general election ballot for registered voters to decide on the measure.
Pending referendum approval, the Local Act of Legislation would increase the annual adjusted gross income allowed for individuals aged 62 years and up to $30,000, a 50% increase from the current threshold. This increase will align the general government homestead exemption threshold with the county school district’s income limit of $30,000. The homestead exemption benefit is up to a maximum of $40,000 of assessed property value.
The proposed income threshold changes would take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The BOC will keep citizens updated on the legislative processes on the county’s website at www.Catoosa.com, and its social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.