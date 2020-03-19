The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution declaring a local public health emergency in response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.
This declaration is in cooperation with President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's declaration of a statewide public health emergency.
County commissioners approved the resolution during their March 17 board meeting, which allows for action in cooperation with county agencies and its partners that is necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of Catoosa County and its citizens. The full text of the resolution is available on the Catoosa County government website at www.catoosa.com.