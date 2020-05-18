ACCG, Georgia’s County Association, recently awarded county officials with certificates for completing requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy. Recipients were recognized for their achievements in a special announcement sent to the ACCG membership. Catoosa County Commissioners Charlie Stephens and Chuck Harris were honored for successfully completing the core requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy.
“I appreciate the opportunity ACCG has provided to help me sharpen my skills in ways that will benefit the people I serve,” said Commissioner Charlie Stephens. “The better we are prepared to face our challenges, the better place Catoosa County will be to live, work and play.”
“The Lifelong Learning Academy is a valuable resource that brings experienced county leaders together with visionaries from the University of Georgia to help solve the challenges we all face,” said Commissioner Chuck Harris. “This is a tremendous resource for me and ultimately the citizens in my district.”
ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia have collaborated for more than two decades to provide county officials with supplemental training and educational tools in the Lifelong Learning Academy. With abundant courses to choose from, every county official has a tailor-made learning experience that allows them to excel in specific areas of expertise.
“County officials are faced with many challenges and ever-evolving circumstances under which they must govern Georgia’s local communities,” said Dave Wills, ACCG’s executive director. “The Lifelong Learning Academy was created to help them navigate those challenges. I commend county leaders such as Chuck Harris who take full advantage of educational opportunities to further their knowledge on how to better serve their communities.”
The Lifelong Learning Academy was created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by county officials. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee – comprised of county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia – meet regularly to review and adjust accordingly. Through this collaborative approach, the Lifelong Learning Academy has been successful in equipping county officials with the necessary skills to meet the needs of their constituents.