The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce honored firefighters, law enforcement, and Emergency Management Service personnel from Catoosa County, the city of Ringgold, and the city of Fort Oglethorpe at the Chamber luncheon held Sept. 23 at The Colonnade.
This was the seventh year for this recognition luncheon.
The honorees are chosen by their superiors for this recognition and were presented a plaque by the Chamber.
- 2021 Catoosa County Firefighter of the Year, Captain Rodney Johnson, presented by Catoosa County Fire Chief Randy Camp, Catoosa County Commissioner Chairman Steven Henry, and Assistant Chief of Operations Daniel Walston.
- 2021 Catoosa County Detective of the Year, Detective Josh Moore, presented by Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk.
- 2021 Fort Oglethorpe Police Officer of the Year, Lieutenant Tammy Davis, presented by Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell.
- 2021 Ringgold Police Officer of the Year, Sergeant Josh Van Dyke and Sergeant Bryan Goresh, presented by Ringgold Police Chief Jennifer Jones and Ringgold council member Randall Franks.
- 2021 Catoosa County Emergency Management 911 Dispatcher of the Year, Stephanie Crane, presented by Emergency Management Director Steve Quinn, Catoosa County Commissioner Chairman Steven Henry, Deputy Director Angela Hullander, and Deputy Directory Jason Gunter.