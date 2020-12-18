The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, as part of its ongoing marketing improvement efforts in partnership with the county government, has launched its new website.
The Chamber will use the website, launched Dec. 15, as a tool to serve its members and to market Catoosa nationally and globally to potential visitors, as well as those looking for a place to locate their home or business, said Amy Jackson, Chamber president and CEO.
The new website replaces the Chamber’s previous site, but maintains the same web address, www.catoosachamberofcommerce.com.
The site provides users with greater functionality, ease of use and superior access to information for those who wish to take part in activities of the Chamber or who simply wish to visit Catoosa County and its attractions, Jackson said.
The Chamber is a nonprofit, membership-based organization of local businesspeople and individuals who work to promote the business-friendly environment of Catoosa County.
The new website opens with a portal page that will take users to one of three places: the Chamber, the Catoosa County Economic Development Authority, or the Catoosa County College & Career Academy.
Upon entering the Chamber portal, users can learn about the Chamber, about visitor attractions in Catoosa County, about general business development in the area, and access Chamber services.
The Chamber’s new website was developed by 365° Total Marketing, an award-winning, full-service marketing agency based in St. Simons Island, Ga., Jackson said.
365° Total Marketing has extensive experience in the chamber marketing arena and worked closely with the Chamber to develop a website that enhances the Chamber’s ability to serve its business members and attract interest and investment nationally and internationally. 365° Total Marketing is the company that led the branding process for the partnership that includes the Catoosa County Chamber, and Catoosa County Economic Development Authority, Catoosa County Government, and the Catoosa County College & Career Academy. A collection of complementary brands were developed for the partnership, to show the world the unified presence that county leadership demonstrates.