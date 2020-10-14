The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce recently honored first responders — law enforcement, firefighters, and Emergency Management personnel — from the county and its two cities, Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe.
Chamber board chair Barton Mathews of Starr-Mathews Agency said, “During these uncertain times, it is more important than ever that we honor our community heroes who put their lives on the line every single day to protect the lives of others. Our community is blessed to have the finest, dedicated first responders who make up our three police departments, fire department, and 911/emergency management services. These heroes give their all to keep our community and loved ones safe and secure everyday. We are proud to recognize them.”
The following awards were presented:
- Catoosa County Fire Department Operations Chief Daniel Walston presented Aaron “AC” Carter with the 2020 Catoosa County Fire Department Firefighter of the Year award.
- Ringgold Police Chief Jennifer Jones presented Detective Anthony Gregory with the 2020 Ringgold Police Department Officer of the Year award.
- Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Mike Helton presented Lieutenant Mike Goolsby with the 2020 Fort Oglethorpe Police Department Officer of the Year award.
- Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk presented two honorees, Deputy Aaron Thomas and Deputy Blake Edwards, with the 2020 Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Officer of the Year awards.
- Catoosa County 911/Emergency Management Director Steve Quinn presented Cathy Cooksey with the 2020 Catoosa County Emergency Management/911 Dispatcher of the Year award.
The first-responder honorees presentation was held during the Chamber's “Networking at Lunch” event on Thursday, Oct. 1, at The Colonnade in Ringgold.