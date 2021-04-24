Catoosa County government and Catoosa County 911/Emergency Management Agency offered no-appointment/walk-up COVID-19 vaccines to the public on Saturday, April 24, at Mt. Peria Baptist Church, 341 Sparks Street in Ringgold.
This was the first no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine opportunity offered by Catoosa County government.
The county’s 911/Emergency Management Agency deployed its new Health Incident Trailer at Mt. Peria Baptist Church, which was its first mission. The unit provides a sanitary workspace and uses infrared light equipment to sanitize interior workspaces within minutes.
Funding for the Health Incident Trailer is delivered through the CARES Act, which provides needed relief to state, local, and Tribal governments so they can continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery.