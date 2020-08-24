Catoosa County will receive two grants from the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Explore Georgia division to expand and improve tourism, recreation and economic development at the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe and the Cloud Springs canoe launch on West Chickamauga Creek.
The 6th Cavalry Museum will leverage its $8,000 award to fund a mural on the front of its building to connect visitors to the heart of historic Fort Oglethorpe and highlight the service of African Americans who served at the Army Post at Fort Oglethorpe. Dothan, Ala., artist Wes Hardin, who painted the first history mural at Gilbert-Stephenson Park in 2019, has been commissioned for the mural and will conduct artistic and education workshops for area art students as part of the grant.
“We are thankful for this latest grant, the second one we received from the Georgia Department of Economic Development,” said 6th Cavalry Museum Executive Director Christine McKeever. “We can’t wait for Wes Hardin to get started on the mural, which will greatly enhance the 6th Cavalry Museum experience by telling the story of people who honorably served our country.”
Catoosa County’s Department of Parks and Recreation will apply its $6,000 award toward the enhancement of the Cloud Springs canoe launch on West Chickamauga Creek. The enhancements will include two pavilions, barbecue grills, seating and waste bins. The work is scheduled to begin this fall and be completed in spring 2021.
“Our Cloud Springs canoe launch is popular with outdoor enthusiasts who want to enjoy flat-water paddling along one of our community’s best natural resources,” said Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Director Caitlin Conduff. “Thanks to our partners at Explore Georgia, their grant will help steer the Cloud Springs canoe launch on a course toward expanded outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities, and it brings us closer to realizing a community dream for a regional trail system.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Community Funding program empowers communities to expand and improve their appeal as a destination for tourists and leverage tourism as a driver of economic impact. Explore Georgia Tourism Product Development resource teams evaluate a community’s potential for tourism growth and development through innovative and unique experiences. This year, Explore Georgia worked to provide more grants to more communities to assist in the tourism industry’s recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.
“Like any business, a healthy tourism business is one that’s growing in quality and quantity of product worthy of being marketed and promoted,” said Deputy Commissioner of Tourism Mark Jaronski. “Funding is essential to advance many of these projects, and we take great pride in helping Georgia’s communities, especially rural areas, use the power of tourism to attract visitor spending, create jobs, support businesses and generate tax revenues.”
The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners thanks Chelsea Hoge, Kim Sawyer and Caitlin Conduff with Catoosa County Parks and Recreation, Keith Barclift with Catoosa County Economic Development Authority, and Christine McKeever with the 6th Cavalry Museum for their work to secure these grants. Catoosa County received two of the 13 grants awarded statewide this year.