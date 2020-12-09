Catoosa County officials have signed off on the annual grant for its Trans-Aid Department, and have also declared three parcels of land as surplus to be sold at public auction.
During the Dec. 1 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Trans-Aid Director Jason Warren presented his department’s FTA (Federal Transit Administration) grant details, which brings in half the money needed to fund operations each year.
“I’m before you today to ask for your approval for our 5311 Grant,” Warren said. “Every year about this time, our 5311 Grant is due. This year, the county is asking for $358,042.50 of federal funding, which will be half of our proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2022.”
Warren explained that the yearly grant is a way for the county to go 50/50 with county funds and federal funds.
“It’s the same as we do every year. It constitutes half of our operating budget every year,” Warren explained. “Every year it goes up just a little bit more because of inflation, the cost of living, and everything else. This year, the total budget that we’re predicting is $716,085, so we’re asking for the FTA to supplement that in the amount of 50 percent for our operating budget.”
The three-man panel of Chairman Steven Henry and commissioners Chuck Harris and Jeff Long unanimously approved the grant. Commissioners Charlie Stephens and Jim Cutler were absent from the meeting.
Land surplus
Likewise, the trio of present commissioners also approved designating three tracts of land as surplus so that it can be sold at public auction in the near future.
County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty asked for the surplus designation after explaining that the three properties were accumulated over the past few years.
“Over the years, the county has accumulated several tracts of property located on Carrol Drive Karen Drive, and Akins Road by virtue of tax sales of properties,” Patty said. “We’re seeking to have these properties declared as surplus properties and offer these properties for sale to the public. I would ask the Board of Commissioners to approve a resolution declaring all of the county-owned property on Karen Drive, Carrol Drive, and Akins Road so we can offer it for sale.”
Although commissioners approved the surplus designation, Patty couldn’t immediately say when the public auctions would be held.