Catoosa County has signed off on the 2021 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) application for its Public Works Department.
During the most recent Board of Commissioner’s meeting on Dec. 15, Projects Inspector Jeremy Bryson explained not only how the grant works, but also some of the road-paving projects that will be funded with the grant.
“The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) began accepting applications for the fiscal year 2021 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant known as LMIG back in July of this year,” Bryson said. “We are asking to have our grant approved this year in the amount of $708,837.40.”
Bryson also explained that the grant requires a 70/30 match in funding from the county as part of the grant.
“That $708,000 amount requires a 30-percent match, which will be $212,651.22,” Bryson said. “I’ve include the proposed project list — we’re looking at paving around 6.79 miles this year.”
The roads on the list are Colbert Hollow Road (Ga. 151 to McIntire), McIntire Road (to the Walker County line), Westbrook Road, Prater Road, Keith Salem Road, and South Wooten Road.
Bryson said the project and roads are determined and submitted with the grant application, which means a confirmed start date is not yet know.
“These are proposed at this time as part of the grant application process to get the grant, but it’s subject to change,” Bryson said. “The timeframe would be late summer or early fall of 2021.”
The 2020 grant received by the department brought in $816,655.67 in funding, which led to the paving of David Ridge Road, East Nickajack Road, and others.