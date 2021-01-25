On Friday, Jan. 22, the Catoosa County Animal Control (CCAC) shelter found itself almost completely empty after 10 dogs were loaded into a large van headed for Blackshear, Ga., with an ultimate destination of the tri-state region of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
After the dogs were gone, says CCAC director Sheree Horton, there were just three animals left, all in quarantine or with holds on them.
Horton says that in addition to posting animals available for adoption on CCAC’s Facebook page, she sends out weekly emails to her network of rescues letting them know what animals are at the shelter. The Facebook posts are also shared widely among individuals and in the rescue community.
“We were contacted by Karen Talbot from Animal Aid USA in New Jersey,” says Horton. “They partner with a rescue six hours south of here called Allmon’s All About Animals, which arranged to pick up eight dogs from us.”
Lonna Brown and Leah Burgeson, who work with the all-volunteer Allmon’s, made the trip from Blackshear, a town about the size of Ringgold and almost 100 miles southwest of Savannah.
Allmon’s is a sanctuary that can accommodate up to 200 dogs and is the first stop for Georgia dogs transported by Animal Aid USA, which specializes in shelter and rescue dogs from the southern part of the state but sometimes from places outside that region.
“Allmon’s All About Animals,” says CCAC’s Horton, “did an incredible job. When they got here, they decided to take two more dogs, so they took ten altogether. Most were big dogs which are harder to find homes for.”
The dogs, says Brown, will stay at the sanctuary for two to three weeks. They’ll be checked by a vet, and as needed, spayed or neutered, updated on vaccines, tested for heartworms and treated if necessary.
Once the dogs are deemed healthy and travel-ready, they’ll be transported by Animal Aid USA to various rescues in the Northeast, where they’ll be adopted out to carefully vetted individuals and families.
Catoosa County Public Information Officer John Pless says Allmon’s volunteers mentioned that they were impressed with the cleanliness of the Catoosa shelter. Brown says she was also impressed with the “fatness” and socialization of the dogs. “They looked like people were working to keep them healthy and were spending time with them.”
Pless says Catoosa County is committed to constantly improving its shelter and finding homes for animals.
“We have a good team right now,” says Pless. “Our euthanization rates are way down and the shelter is networking with more and more rescues. And I’d like to give a shout-out to Commissioner Charlie Stephens who has a real passion for animals.”
Horton says the shelter only had to euthanize one dog in its possession in December last year.
Animal Aid USA and Allmon’s have rescued over 30,000 dogs to date, says Brown. Animal Aid USA makes the 1,600-mile round trip between New Jersey and South Georgia every month, transporting around 200 dogs each trip.
The transport caravan taking the dogs north consists of multiple specially-equipped vehicles.
Allmon’s, Brown says, also occasionally takes cats and has a fully-enclosed cat house, donated to them by Habitat for Cats. “We have a lot of resident cats at our facility — a place they can live out their lives comfortably when they can’t be adopted.
“There are so many dogs that need homes, dogs that have been dumped, neglected and abused,” Brown says. “We’ve seen awful situations, like Zoey, whose owner kept her chained to a rusty car. She got loose once and got hit by a car. Her owner pinned her down, bent one of her back legs back until it broke and tied her to the car again. He finally moved and left her behind. We learned about her and rescued her and had to have the broken leg amputated. Now she’s in a safe home and is a loving, happy dog.”
This, say Brown and Burgeson, is why they keep working to save more dogs — to right the wrongs done by too many humans.
Horton says CCAC hopes to be working with Allmon’s on a regular basis, possibly getting animals to them every month. But there will still be plenty of dogs and cats that need local residents to adopt them, she says.
Brown and Burgeson say their big message to the public is two-fold: spay/neuter and adopt, don’t shop.