Catoosa County Animal Control will discontinue Saturday animal adoption services, effective Nov. 1.
“Thanks to community support and our partnerships with several animal rescue organizations, we have significantly reduced the animal population at our shelter through adoptions during weekdays,” said Catoosa County Animal Control Director Sheree Horton. “While we regret our decision to discontinue Saturday adoptions, the very low number of adoptions on weekends does not support the need to staff our animal shelter six days a week. We will continue to offer high quality animal services, including adoption, Monday through Friday and after hours for on-call emergency response.”
Saturday adoptions will continue to be provided through the end of October.
Cat and dog adoptions will continue to be offered for $60 each, which includes spay/neuter and a wellness checkup.
The Catoosa County Animal Shelter is at 101 Allmond Trail in Ringgold and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
More information is available by calling 706-935-2454, online at www.catoosa.com and on the Catoosa County Animal Control Facebook page.