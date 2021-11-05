Voters in Catoosa County overwhelmingly turned down a referendum asking them whether the county and its two cities, Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe, should be able to create tax allocation districts.
In unincorporated Catoosa, voters gave the referendum a clear thumb down: 4,050 “no” votes (83%) to 856 “yes” votes (17%). In Ringgold 60 percent (246 votes) of the voters said “no,” while 162 (40%) said “yes.” In Fort Oglethorpe, the tally was much narrower: 365 “no” votes (51.05%) to 350 “yes” votes (48.95%).
In tax allocation districts (TADs), property tax funds are set aside to help areas not expected to grow and develop on their own, such as blighted or run-down areas that developers aren’t showing much interest in.
The redevelopment powers referendum read: ““Shall the Act be approved which authorizes Catoosa County, Georgia/City of Ringgold/City of Fort Oglethorpe to exercise all redevelopment powers allowed under the ‘Redevelopment Powers Law,’ as it may be amended from time to time?”
The redevelopment referendum was the only item on the ballot for Catoosa County voters and voter turnout was a mere 10.65%. For Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe, city elections and a liquor sales question were also on the ballots. Voter turnout was 20.1% in Ringgold and 41.97% in Fort Oglethorpe.
Don Stilwell is editor for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.