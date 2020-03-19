Catoosa County is changing the way it deposits checks by adding remote capture devices in order to make deposits without staff having to make multiple trips to the bank.
During the March 3 Board of Commissioners' meeting, Chief Financial Officer Carol Roberts explained her staff’s desire for such technology and spoke about how it will help with efficiency.
“Currently, when we take deposits to the bank, we’re just going to the bank, but obviously it’s taking time,” Roberts said. “We’ve got to get in the car, we’ve got to drive to the bank, we’ve got to wait in line -- so it’s taking staff time. It’s not very far to the bank, but it’s still taking staff time and it’s rather inefficient.”
Roberts said she and County Manager Alisha Vaughn discussed the possibility of the deposit devices and also consulted the county’s bank.
“There is a device that’s called a “remote capture device” that Alisha (county manager) suggested we look into,” Roberts said. “Bank personnel visited with county staff to discuss options.”
Roberts described the remote capture devices as basically a scanner that sits on a desk with the capability of running checks through to where they are then automatically deposited to the bank.
“These remote capture devices is something that we think is very useful,” Roberts said. “Obviously we can’t do that with cash because the cash machine part doesn’t work for us because it’s kind of costly. We don’t actually get that much cash in. Most of our funds that we get, if they’re not electronic, are going to come by check.”
Ultimately, Roberts says adding the devices will cut down on the number trips staff members make to the bank.
“We think that we should be able to move from around three to four trips to the bank weekly to basically going to the bank on Fridays,” Roberts said. We feel like it’s going to be a big staff savings, which will increase efficiency. Plus, the money is deposited more quickly because you get rid of the float."
As for the cost, Roberts explained that there are initial fees, and then annual ones.
“Obviously, it does come with a cost,” Roberts said. “The estimated cost of the scanners is just $30, and that’s a one-time fee. Then there are recurring annul costs of about $880 per year.”
Roberts said the $880 price tag is based on the county running 4,000 checks per year.
Roberts explained that most of the checks the county receives each year are from the state, miscellaneous bank financial services tax checks, and ones paid to various county departments.
“Certainly we get checks from our smaller entities like recreation or animal control -- somebody might pay with a check,” Roberts said. "It just varies -- all of the departments actually bring the funds here and then we handle the deposits.”
Commissioner Chuck Harris suggested holding checks until the day Roberts’ staff decides to make the cash deposits and do everything at one time, but Roberts said that that wouldn’t be a great way to handle the issue.
“Part of the problem is that for good cash-handling procedures, you really shouldn’t hold checks and cash of any amount for any period of time because it’s just not good practice,” Roberts said. “We have a policy that we won’t hold more than $5,000 in cash. We could do that, but again, it’s not a good check/cash-handling procedure, and also it means that our money is not getting to the bank. I don’t think it’s a good accounting practice to just generally hold our money and deposit it once a week.”
After the discussion, the board agreed with Roberts by unanimously approving the purchase of the device and implementation of the new check-depositing strategy.