Catoosa County has accepted the transfer and donation of the building and land that is headquarters for the hospital in Fort Oglethorpe.
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia, formerly Hutcheson Medical Center, and the land it sits on are valued at nearly $10 million, according to John Pless, county government public information officer.
The county’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) board has approved the transaction.
Plans for a new $130-plus million hospital on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold are underway.
The new hospital, which will also be called CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia, will feature state-of-the-art inpatient beds, including an intensive care unit (ICU), a full-service emergency department, and operating rooms and procedural suites. Plans include 64 medical/surgical beds, an emergency department with support services, and related on-site infrastructure.
The new hospital will connect to the current CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Center and CHI Memorial Parkway medical office building on Battlefield Parkway, creating a single campus and establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.
Construction of the new hospital is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022, with a targeted completion date of mid-2024.
Pless said CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will continue to serve North Georgia through a leasing agreement with the EDA until the new hospital is built.
The hospital in Fort Oglethorpe, located t 100 Gross Crescent Circle, was built in 1953, he said. It is 378,000 square feet, sitting on 30 acres and owned by Enots LLC.
The donation to the EDA will allow the community to maintain control of future development on the campus while CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia continues to operate from its facilities in the main building, Pless said.
“We are excited to begin the process of including community input with the goal of having a master plan for the site completed by mid to late 2022,” Catoosa County EDA Director Keith Barclift said. “Even if the EDA decides not to redevelop the property, having community ownership allows us to work with a redevelopment partner whose vision aligns with that of the community.”
“The hospital has been a cornerstone of our community for generations,” Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steven Henry said. “With this agreement, the hospital serves a new purpose to enhance economic development and further strengthen community relationships.”
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia is in the process of obtaining a certificate of need (CON) from the Georgia Department of Community Health for its planned new hospital.
CHI officially announced in June 2021 its plans to build a new hospital.
New hospital plans in progress
The county’s Board of Commissioners and the county’s Development Authority (CCDA) recently approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia.
The MOU urges the Georgia Department of Community Health to approve CHI Memorial Georgia’s CON for the new hospital and expresses support by proposing the issuance of revenue bonds of up to $40 million, about 30% of total project cost, by the CCDA, Catoosa County government public information officer John Pless said in a press release Friday, Dec. 17.
Payment of the bonds’ principal and interest will be made by CHI Memorial Georgia and does not obligate Catoosa County and the CCDA to use any public funds or levy taxes for the project, Pless said.
A CON is required in order to build a new health-care facility. The CON process is to secure the appropriate state regulatory approvals to advance the project and begin construction, CHI said. CHI plans to file a CON this month (December).
CHI Memorial filed a formal Letter of Intent (LOI) on Nov. 17 outlining details of the project, including a projected total investment of more than $130 million “to better serve its healthcare ministry in North Georgia,” CHI said in a news release on Thursday, Nov. 18.
“The MOU demonstrates our county’s commitment to provide access to high-quality health care and continued economic vitality by bringing good paying jobs and future community investment opportunities,” Catoosa County Development Authority board chairman Rick Partain said. “The bond financing proposal reflects our desire to make our community an even more attractive place to live and work without taxpayer obligations for the project.”
“We are truly excited for the counties we serve in North Georgia,” Angie Stiggins, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia administrator said. “The residents deserve this new, cutting-edge hospital close to home that will continue to deliver the high-quality healthcare they expect from CHI Memorial. We could not have better partners on this journey.”
“This is a great partnership,” Andrew McGill, CHI Memorial senior vice president of strategy and business development said. “The Catoosa County Commission is doing everything they can to support this new hospital because they know it’s what their residents need and deserve. We celebrate the partnership and how it moves us forward and advances this exciting project.”