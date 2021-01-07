The Catoosa County Conservation District, in partnership with the Georgia Soil & Water Conservation Commission, is hosting a Level 1A Fundamentals Renewal Course on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to noon at The Colonnade at 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
Anyone involved in land development, design, review, permitting, construction, monitoring, inspection, or any land-disturbing activity in Georgia must meet education requirements and be certified by the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission program developed in consultation with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the Stakeholder Advisory Board.
This four-hour course is approved by the Georgia Soil & Water Conservation Commission to renew Level 1A (blue card). There is no test. Upon completion of the course, certifications will be renewed for three years. The cost for the course is $125 and includes textbook. Register by Feb. 9 to Sofia Rudakevych, district program assistant, at 937-218-1073 or email sofia.rudakevych@gacd.us.
Please note: Registration is limited to 16 learners due to pandemic protocols.
Conservation Districts are special-purpose units of state government that manage local natural resource concerns. Georgia’s 40 Conservation Districts cover every county throughout the state. For more information about the Catoosa County Conservation District, visit www.catoosaconservationdistrict.org .