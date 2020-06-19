Catoosa County employs 450-500 full-time and part-time employees. To get paid, each employee must fill out a new time card, by hand, every two weeks. Supervisors must approve time cards, then the cards go through several people in finance so employees can be paid 26 times a year.
At the June 16 county Board of Commissioners' meeting, Chief Financial Officer Carol Roberts told commissioners that a conservative estimate of the annual cost of this system was $70,000 in personnel hours. She said each of 20 department heads spends, on average, four hours per pay period on payroll.
Roberts summarized a proposal that the county switch to a more modern, computerized system that would streamline the process of tracking hours and figuring pay, as well as update what the county can do in the way of managing and tracking various types of leave and vacation, productivity and other things.
Employees will be able to view their schedules, submit requests for leave or changes and track their own hours in the system.
Thanks to geo-tracking capability, employees will be able to clock in from remote locations. It was explained that this is useful for employees working in the field, especially road crews and recreation employees, and will prevent extra time and driving being consumed by going to a time clock location at a county office.
Commissioner Charlie Stephens expressed concern about the possibility of the remote feature being abused, but Roberts said the system can be turned on or off for particular employees and can be tied to their GPS so they have to be within a certain range, such as a remote work location, to clock in.
Roberts said the system will also make it much easier for the human resources department to manage issues around the Family and Medical Leave Act. She said the automated system will make the measuring of all metrics more precise and easier to manage.
The commissioners unanimously approved a contract with TimeClock Plus for the following:
- First year contract and license, 26 time clocks, other hardware, software, maintenance, technical support: $100,362.74.
- Second and third year contract, license, software, maintenance, technical support: $28,035.76 per year.
The money to pay for the new system comes from 2014 SPLOST funds.
Commissioners voted unanimously (5-0) to purchase the system.