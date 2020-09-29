Amy Jackson, president/CEO of the Catoosa Chamber of Commerce and a club member, spoke to the Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club on Sept. 18.
Jackson spoke on the plan of work for the chamber and that it is one of only 214 accredited chambers in the U.S. The members enjoyed a short video presentation on their new logo, marketing campaign and the Catoosa County Road Trippin' segment that recently aired on Newschannel 9.
Kiwanis is a global organization whose mission is to “improve the world one child and one community at a time.” The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit our FB page athttps://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.