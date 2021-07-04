Thousands turned out Saturday, July 3, for Catoosa County’s second annual Fireworks Fest to celebrate the nation’s birth.
The event included a variety of family-friendly activities such as fireworks, live music, food, children’s activities, and a car cruise-in.
This is the second year the annual festival has been held, with the first festival held in 2020 at a cost of about $24,500.
Saturday’s fest kicked off at 4 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater on Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
The event was free, with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors. The fireworks, which lasted about 25 minutes, began shortly before 10 p.m.
Tennessee-based Pyro Shows, which handled the fireworks show, on Friday set up racks of tubes ranging from 3-6 inches wide to fire off about 700 fireworks shells, said Chris Campbell with Pyro Shows. Electric matches were wired from the tubes to a firing board, he said.
Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry, prior to this year’s festival, said, “As our community and country return toward pre-pandemic life, we want people to celebrate our independence with an event that builds on our acclaimed fireworks festival that we launched last year. Thanks to our great partnerships in the community, Catoosa County Fireworks Fest 2021 will bring families and neighbors together for an evening to remember.”
US 101 radio personality Styckman was the master of ceremonies for live performances on the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater stage. Artists in four bands played: The Band Raven, Surrender, Atomic Boogie, and Past to Present.
Food, non-alcoholic drinks, and treats were available from a variety of vendors, including Kona Ice, Choo-Choo Kettle Corn, Belaire Catering and Catering by Alan. Children’s activities included face-painting, inflatable slides, crafting activities, and fun backyard games like cornhole. Also, members of area car clubs showcased their vehicles with a cruise-in.