The theft of catalytic converters continues to rise in north Georgia as Catoosa County detectives are investigating the most recent incident in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, three converters were recently stolen from vehicles at a property on Lakeview Drive.
The thefts occurred around Jan. 16 from a car lot in the 800 block of Lakeview Drive.
The victim said he noticed that converters had been removed from a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe, a 2012 Buick Enclave, and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, reports show.
According to police, thieves covet the converters because they contain precious metals that are valuable in the scrap metal world.
In November, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk and his office had an incident involving the theft of six catalytic converters from U-haul trucks that were parked on lot on Battlefield Parkway.
At the time, Sisk asked the community to stay vigilant in an attempt to help prevent such activity from criminals.
“Our advice is to try not to leave vehicles unchecked and unattended for any length of time,” Sisk said. “Don’t leave vehicles in places like church parking lots all week, or at day care all weekend. Try and park in well-lighted areas with security cameras or traffic flow on the lot.”
Anyone with information about the theft on Lakeview Drive is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.