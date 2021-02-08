Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr warned Georgians Feb. 4 that scammers have been trying to exploit the vaccine rollout by calling, texting or emailing consumers asking for payment for the promise of getting the vaccine, scheduling an appointment or getting on the waiting list.
“Sadly, during this time of heightened emotions, scammers are once again trying to make a buck by capitalizing on people’s health concerns,” Carr said. “It is critically important that Georgians remember that the COVID-19 vaccine is free for everyone, and there is no registration fee.”
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division offers the following tips to avoid falling for a Covid-19 vaccine scam:
- You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine. That’s a scam.
- You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine. That’s a scam.
- You can’t buy a COVID-19 vaccination through the mail, online or in stores.
- No one from a legitimate vaccine distribution site or insurance company will call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account or credit card number. That’s a scam.
- The Department of Health will not call to verify your Social Security number or Medicare, Medicaid or insurance ID over the phone.
- Medicare will not call beneficiaries to offer COVID-19 related products, services or benefit review.
Georgians who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can find information about scheduling an appointment for the free vaccine by visiting the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website at dph.ga.gov.
The vaccine is currently in Phase 1A+ of the rollout, meaning it is available for healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, and adults aged 65+ and their caregivers. Public health departments are scheduling vaccines by appointment only, as are most other providers.
Because of the limited supply and high demand for vaccines, sites are booking up quickly. Georgians are urged to be patient and try back at a later time if no appointments are currently available or if a website is down.