Rossville City Hall is at 400 McFarland Ave., Rossville.

Rossville has announced qualifying information for those interested in serving on the City Council.

Qualifying for candidates for the Nov. 2 general election will be Aug. 16-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Rossville City Hall, 400 McFarland Ave., Rossville.

The two at-large seats currently held by council members Rick Buff and Jonathan Lassetter will be on the ballot. All terms are for four years.

Qualifying costs $36.

The last day to register to be eligible to vote in this election is Oct. 4.

Early voting will be Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Ave., Rossville. Early voting will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting in this municipal election on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Ave., Rossville.

Catherine Edgemon is assistant editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and the Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

