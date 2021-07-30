Rossville has announced qualifying information for those interested in serving on the City Council.
Qualifying for candidates for the Nov. 2 general election will be Aug. 16-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Rossville City Hall, 400 McFarland Ave., Rossville.
The two at-large seats currently held by council members Rick Buff and Jonathan Lassetter will be on the ballot. All terms are for four years.
Qualifying costs $36.
The last day to register to be eligible to vote in this election is Oct. 4.
Early voting will be Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Ave., Rossville. Early voting will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting in this municipal election on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Ave., Rossville.