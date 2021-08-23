Qualifying in Walker County has concluded for municipal elections this fall.
The last day to register to be eligible to vote Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the following municipal elections is Monday, Oct. 4.
Chickamauga
The three incumbent members of Chickamauga City Council whose terms will expire in December -- Randal Dalton, Evitte Parrish and Donald Martin -- qualified to seek reelection. They will face off against Rhonda Jacks, James D. Powell and Kenneth "Kenny" Evans in the Tuesday, Nov. 2, city election.
All terms are for four years. The seats are at-large, meaning the three candidates who garner the most votes will be elected.
Incumbent Chickamauga City School Board members D.A. “Corky” Jewell, Janet Landers and Cindy Solmon Roberts qualified for reelection. They will face no opposition on the ballot to serve another four years on the school board.
Chickamauga residents may register to vote at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Early voting will be Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chickamauga Civic Center, 1817 Lee Clarkson Road. Early voting will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting on election day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chickamauga Civic Center.
Rossville
The two at-large seats currently held by council members Rick Buff and Jonathan Lassetter will be on the ballot in November. All terms are for four years.
Lassetter qualified to run for reelection. Also vying for a seat on Rossville City Council are Todd Franklin, Tobey Hill, Chuck Brittain and Milton Blevins Jr.
Buff who has served on the council since January 1993 did not qualify to seek reelection.
The last day to register to be eligible to vote in this election is Oct. 4.
Early voting will be Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Ave. Early voting will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting on election day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rossville Civic Center.
LaFayette
The Ward 1 council seat race will be contested, but all other races uncontested in LaFayette.
Hakie Shropshire, who previously ran as a Democrat for the District 3 seat on the Walker County Board of Commissioners, qualified to run against incumbent Beacher Garmany.
The Ward 2 seat currently held by council member Anthony Underwood — as well as those held currently Mayor Andy Arnold and Municipal Judge Kenneth Maples — qualified without opposition be on the ballot. All terms are for four years.
Early voting will be Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walker County Courthouse, 103 S. Duke St., LaFayette. Early voting will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting on election day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the LaFayette Senior Center, 636 S. Main St., LaFayette.
Lookout Mountain
Lookout Mountain will cancel its election since those who qualified for the offices would have had no opposition on the ballot, according to city staff.
Incumbents Mayor David Bennett and council members Caroline Williams, Tony Towns and Arch Willingham qualified to continue in their posts.