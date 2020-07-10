Two candidates are vying in the Aug. 11 runoff election to be the Republican nominee in the 14th Congressional District race to represent Northwest Georgia.
Either Dr. John Cowan or Marjorie Taylor Greene will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in the Nov. 3 general election.
All registered voters except those who cast ballots in the June 9 Democratic primary are eligible to weigh in on the contest between Greene and Cowan.
Early in-person voting is scheduled for July 20 through Aug. 7.
We asked each candidate four questions:
- Describe how you see Congress’ role at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic.
- What should be done about DREAMers, the young adult immigrants brought to this country illegally as children?
- Do you support legalizing marijuana at the federal level?
- What events do you have planned for voters to get to know you better?
