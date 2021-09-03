CHI Memorial Medical Group announces Matthew Campbell, MD, FAAP, has joined CHI Memorial Pediatric Diagnostic Associates.
Campbell earned his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Ga. He completed his internship, residency and chief resident year in pediatrics at The Medical Center of Central Georgia, also in Macon.
Campbell has been in private practice in Tullahoma, Tenn., since 2013, where he recently served as chief of medical staff for Tennova Harton. He is board-certified in pediatrics, is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and holds an American College of Sports Medicine CDC Concussion Certification.
Campbell joins Richard J. Carroll, MD; M. Elizabeth Carter, MD; Tonia R. Cox, MD; Alicia Daniels, MD; Trey Dyer, MD; R. Anthony Friddell, MD; Bryn Meredith, DO; Gary E. Meredith, MD; Sarah Mian Trimiew, MD; and Virginia N. Rogers, MD, at CHI Memorial Pediatric Diagnostic Associates. They provide highly individualized care from birth to 21 years of age.
CHI Memorial Pediatric Diagnostic Associates has three locations in Chattanooga and North Georgia: 281 N. Lyerly St., Suite 100, Chattanooga; 7305 Jarnigan Road, Suite 125, Chattanooga; and CHI Memorial – Parkway, 4700 Battlefield Parkway, Suite 230, Ringgold.
To schedule an appointment, call 423-698-BABY (2229). Visit CHIMemorialMedicalGroup.org/PDA to learn more.