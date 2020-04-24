Camp New Dawn's annual get ready for camp workday will be Saturday, May 16. Anyone willing to help with landscaping, painting, deep cleaning, organizing equipment, etc., is asked to come to 245 S. Cedar Lane, Chickamauga, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and to stay as long as you can. Lunch will be provided. Bring extra tools if you can.
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Confirmed: 12 patients, 4 employees positive at Calhoun Health Care Center; 1 death
- Rome mother, son die in Redmond Circle wreck
- Thieves take more than $47,000 worth of puppies from store
- Kemp’s move surprising for Rome, Floyd County leaders
- Report: Man threatened to get his gun and "shoot everyone" at Walmart
- National Weather Service: April 12 tornado began in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., crossed state line into Tennessee
- Rome inundated by unofficial medical professionals
- Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday
- Local family members in quarantine after father dies from COVID-19
- UPDATE: 9th Floyd County resident dies of COVID-19