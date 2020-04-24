Camp New Dawn's annual get ready for camp workday will be Saturday, May 16. Anyone willing to help with landscaping, painting, deep cleaning, organizing equipment, etc., is asked to come to 245 S. Cedar Lane, Chickamauga, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and to stay as long as you can. Lunch will be provided. Bring extra tools if you can.

