Camp New Dawn will host a spaghetti lunch June 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the gym of Second Baptist Church, 500 W. Main St., LaFayette, for curbside pickup.
Delivery within 10 mile radius of the square in LaFayette.
Plates include bread, salad, dessert and drink. Suggested donation is $8 for adults and $5 for children under age 10.
Orders must be received by May 31. To order, call 423-994-8485.
Proceeds from this event will support efforts to continue providing Christian camping experiences for young people despite the setbacks due to coronavirus shutdowns.