We’re down to the wire. Early voting is over. Tuesday, June 9, is the big day -- the last day to choose who will run in the general election in November or who will face a run-off race.
Many of the people voters choose in the primary will be the automatic winners in the general election, because they’ll have no opponents.
But there’s also a chance we’ll have some run-offs. There’s some fierce competition out there and a number of local and state races feature more than two candidates.
According to Catoosa Elections Director Tonya Moore, nearly half of all votes are cast on the final election day, so there’s still a lot of voting to take place.
Absentee votes are also due on final election day.
Here’s what you need to know.
- You must vote at your assigned precinct on June 9 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. If you aren’t sure which precinct that is, you can visit https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do or call the elections office at 706-935-3990. Bring identification.
- If you received an absentee ballot, it must be returned by 7 p.m. on June 9. You can turn it in at Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., Ringgold.
That’s it. All good citizens, to the polls!