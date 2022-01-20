WRCB-TV announced Jan. 19 that it has completed a station-wide rebranding and will be known as “Local 3” going forward. Viewers will see the new look when they watch the station’s newscasts or visit the Local 3 website, Local3News.com.
Years of research and ratings have shown that local news and weather are most important to people living in the Tennessee Valley. As the market leader, Local 3 is refocusing on what it means to be a local broadcaster.
Local 3 has been broadcasting for more than six decades. The station signed on in Chattanooga as NBC affiliate WRGP-TV in 1956 and changed call letters to WRCB-TV in 1963. Since then, the station has led the way in technology to serve the Tennessee Valley, launching the market’s first-ever satellite truck, live-flight drone and locally produced apps for streaming-only platforms.
While the media industry has consolidated and is now mostly controlled by large corporations, Local 3 continues to be owned and operated by a small family-owned broadcasting company, Sarkes Tarzian Inc. The station remains focused on making local decisions for local viewers. A new name, logo, graphics and website mark a recommitment of putting local first in news, promotions, sales and programming.
“The new brand serves as a single identity for all the divisions of Local 3,” said Pam Teague, chief operating officer for Sarkes Tarzian Inc. “This is a new look, but it’s the same station viewers in the Tennessee Valley trust. We are committed to maintaining our stellar reputation as a local source of information, entertainment and advertising as Local 3.”
“Our new name comes directly from the feedback we received from our viewers and online users,” said General Manager Callie Starnes. “Our local audience looks to us to tell their local stories – and that’s what we do best,” she said. “The pandemic has also shown us how important community is. This rebranding signals to our viewers that we understand their priorities and are right here with them in their communities to help.”
Local3News.com is the new address of the station’s website, giving top priority to local information and improved navigation. The Local 3 News and Weather Apps have also been transformed to provide a better experience for local users.
“We have heard from viewers consistently over several years about their desire for a modern look and more local content,” added Megan Roberts, news director. “We hear them and to make sure we’re providing what viewers expect from us, we are adding resources to our newsroom to increase the number of local stories you see in our newscasts, on our website and in our apps.”
The Local 3 News newsroom will expand its digital operations by increasing staff to make it possible to produce more locally produced content. Those positions will be announced and made available next month.
Local 3 is owned by Sarkes Tarzian Inc., based in Bloomington, Ind. Sarkes Tarzian Inc. also owns and operates KTVN-TV in Reno, Nev.; WAJI-FM, WALT-FM, and WLDE-FM in Fort Wayne, Ind.; and WGCL-AM and WTTS-FM in Bloomington, Ind.