Tru by Hilton Ringgold is on the verge of opening. Developer Anish Govan says he expects the ultra-modern, 90-room hotel on Alabama Highway (Ga. 151) to be operating by the end of April.
One of the features of the hotel will be common areas where guests can gather or spend time on their own. Govan says there will be a market that is open 24 hours a day and will sell snacks, beverages and other things, a game room with board games and a large-screen TV, a fitness center, and areas where people can sit and relax and talk.
More info: Tru by Hilton Ringgold: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/chagoru-tru-ringgold/