It is the practice of Tru by Hilton, says Ringgold resident Lisa Boss, to engage in community service. Boss knows because her daughter, Alexa McDonald, is acting manager of Tru by Hilton Chattanooga Hamilton Place.
“When they were getting ready to replace some of their linens this month,” says Boss, “my daughter knew I would like the old ones to go to North Georgia Animal Alliance.”
Boss recently met NGAA members at Petsense in Fort Oglethorpe to present a collection of sheets and pillowcases that will be used for bedding for cats and dogs in the animal rescue’s care. NGAA partners with Fort Oglethorpe Petsense to find homes for cats.
Boss has helped feed and find homes for stray cats for many years. “I’m one of those crazy cat ladies,” she says, though she insists her tough, biker husband is even more tenderhearted.
The most recent cat Boss helped is called Andre the Giant. He was living in the wild, says Boss, but would stroll along with her when she walked her large dog. Andre is now in the care of NGAA, recently neutered, and awaiting a permanent home.
To learn more about Andre, call North Georgia Animal Alliance at 706-937-2287 or email ngaa.animals@gmail.com.