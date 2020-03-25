Catoosa County Farm Bureau (CCFB) member Andrea Sims is serving the first year of a three-year term on the Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.
Sims is serving on the committee as a representative of the organization’s 1st District. As a member of this committee, Sims will participate in activities promoting Georgia agriculture and healthy nutrition choices.
Sims chairs the CCFB Women’s Committee.
Sims and her husband, Dennis, raise beef cattle and horses. The couple has two adult children and four grandchildren.
In addition to her Farm Bureau activities, Sims is an active member of Boynton United Methodist Church where she sings in the choir, serves as mission chairperson, teaches Sunday school, volunteers with the Backpack Ministry and the Boynton United Methodist Women.
Sims just completed a three-year term as president of the Catoosa Retired Educators Association and has been a volunteer for the Georgia Retired Educators Association.