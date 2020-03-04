Sequatchie Concrete Service Inc. announced March 3 the acquisition of Basic Ready Mix in Walker County. The acquisition took place Feb. 28.
“This purchase will allow us to meet the needs of our existing customers further into Georgia and create additional opportunities to service North Georgia commercial projects,” says company President Jesse Slaton.
Sequatchie Concrete Service Inc. is an American-owned company founded in east Tennessee in 1954. The company is known for manufacturing and delivering of ready mixed concrete; aggregates; and commercial, residential, architectural and segmental retaining wall blocks, with unrivaled quality and precision.
Sequatchie Concrete Service Inc. has grown to be the premier concrete producer in the north Alabama, east Tennessee and north Georgia regions with over 20 locations. Sequatchie Concrete Service’s plants are located approximately every 30 miles between Decatur, Alabama, and Knoxville, Tennessee.