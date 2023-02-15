Dr. Jack Rushing has joined the full time chiropractic staff at Pray Chiropractic’s Ringgold office. Rushing received his bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Puerto Rico and his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University in Marietta, Ga. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Rushing is fluent in both English and Spanish.

Rushing’s path to becoming a chiropractor began when he was still in high school. While jumping to head the ball in a soccer tournament, Rushing suffered a severe low-back injury. Wanting to avoid surgery, Rushing tried chiropractic for the first time, and it literally changed his life. In just a couple of months, he was back on his feet and playing soccer again. It was then he knew that chiropractic was going to be his way of serving the community and improving the quality of life for those in need. Now a chiropractor, Rushing looks forward to a career of providing medication-free pain relief to his many patients.

