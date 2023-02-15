Dr. Jack Rushing has joined the full time chiropractic staff at Pray Chiropractic’s Ringgold office. Rushing received his bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Puerto Rico and his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University in Marietta, Ga. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Rushing is fluent in both English and Spanish.
Rushing’s path to becoming a chiropractor began when he was still in high school. While jumping to head the ball in a soccer tournament, Rushing suffered a severe low-back injury. Wanting to avoid surgery, Rushing tried chiropractic for the first time, and it literally changed his life. In just a couple of months, he was back on his feet and playing soccer again. It was then he knew that chiropractic was going to be his way of serving the community and improving the quality of life for those in need. Now a chiropractor, Rushing looks forward to a career of providing medication-free pain relief to his many patients.
Rushing treats patients of all ages and athletic abilities, as it is his belief that everyone can benefit from chiropractic care. He encourages his patients to take an active role both in their recovery and their path to maintaining wellness. He is an expert spine adjuster and is experienced in treating a wide variety of conditions, from whiplash injuries to herniated discs to routine wellness care. When not working, he enjoys working out, and playing soccer, but mostly he loves to play golf.
Rushing is currently accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling 706-935-7729 or via Pray Chiropractic’s website at www.praychiro.com.