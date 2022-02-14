GE Appliances, a Haier company, and Roper Corp. debuted a new commercial locally Feb. 13 during Super Bowl LVI to raise awareness and interest in the 600 new jobs being created as part of the recently announced $118 million investment at the plant.
The new, upbeat commercial -- which features employees building new ranges and wall ovens, as well as scenes from the local community -- aired between the third and fourth quarters of the game, according to a news release from Roper Corp. Roper debuted it to employees on Friday, Feb. 11, and one of the employees featured in the commercial said she was excited to see the familiar faces and working environment.
“This is a great opportunity for Roper Corporation to spread the word about our new jobs in Walker County during Sunday’s big game,” said Lois Crandell, president and plant manager of Roper Corp. “Roper is a place where you can have flexibility, competitive pay, an extensive list of benefits including on-site healthcare for you and your family, tuition reimbursement for college or trade school, a great career path – and even more importantly – a culture like no other. We are working every day to make Roper one of the best places to work in the northwest Georgia.”
Opened in 1973, Roper is the largest employer in Walker County, and one of the largest employers in northwest Georgia. The plant’s expansion plans include new assembly lines, state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing processes and new products. Roper Corp. currently employs 2,000 people.
In addition to creating leading products in a state-of-the-art modern manufacturing environment, Roper Corp. is committed to the GE Appliances goal of being an employer of choice and a great place to work for current and prospective employees.
New employees will be able to earn as much as $18.50 an hour plus benefits on the first day of work.
The company offers a generous 401(k) retirement program with the company matching up to 8% of participating employees’ contributions.
All Roper employees and their families can use the company’s onsite wellness center that offers affordable medical services including primary care services. Over the last two years, Roper employees have scheduled more than 50,000 appointments.
For those looking to further their education, Roper offers up to $40,000 in tuition reimbursement.
Roper was named “Best of the Best” in North Georgia by the Chattanooga Times Free Press. The plant was also honored by the Better Business Bureau with a Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics.
The plant is ISO 14001 certified, an internationally recognized standard for its environmental management system.
To apply for open positions, go to https://ropercorp.com/work-with-us/.