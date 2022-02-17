Roper Corp., a subsidiary of GE Appliances and Walker County’s largest employer, will invest $118 million to expand its manufacturing operations, creating an additional 600 jobs in LaFayette. Roper Corp. currently employs 2,000 people in the surrounding region.
Local and state officials are on hand Jan. 7 to celebrate the expansion at Roper Corp. in LaFayette. From left are Walker County Commissioners Robert Blakemore and Mark Askew, Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority Board Chairman Chip Catlett, State Rep. Mike Cameron, Marty Kemp, Gov. Brian Kemp, Roper Corp. President Lois Crandell, LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold, Walker County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shannon Whitfield, former Walker County Economic Development Director Robert Wardlaw, Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority project manager Spencer Hogg and Walker County Economic Development Director Stephanie Watkins.
Roper Corp.
Walker County’s largest employer is investing $118 million to expand manufacturing operations at its plant, adding 600 new jobs.
Roper Corp., a subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier company, made the announcement two months ago, and Gov. Brian Kemp visited the plant last month to celebrate the announcement. The plant, at 1507 Broomtown Road in LaFayette, currently employs 2,000 people and produces cooktops, free-standing ranges and wall ovens under the Monogram, Café, GE Profile, GE, Haier and Hotpoint brands.
The expansion more firmly cements the company’s continued investment in the community. In 2019 GE Appliances invested $43 million in the plant and created 100 jobs. Despite the job losses and shuttering of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Roper Corp. President Lois Crandell said, in October 2020, the plant could not hire enough people because the industry was booming.
The expansion, scheduled to be completed in 2024, will not only boost employment to 2,600, but will also increase production capacity and enable manufacturing technology to be advanced.
GE Appliances annually spends $77 million with Georgia-located suppliers.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division partnered with Walker County Development Authority, the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start and North Georgia EMC on the project.
The county has increased housing opportunities and launched last year a new transit route to provide Roper first shift employees with reliable transportation to and from the plant, with direct pick-up and drop-off locations in Rossville, Chickamauga and LaFayette, according to a Walker County government news release.
Roper employees volunteer regularly with local organizations. The company has also donated generators, flashlights, cellphone chargers and coolers to tornado victims, and appliances and critical supplies to healthcare workers, firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement officers, according to the county news release.
New opportunities at the facility will include supervisory and management positions and careers in production and assembly. To apply for open positions, go to https://ropercorp.com/work-with-us/.